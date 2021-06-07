World Environment Day by UILS,PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): In recognition of World Environment Day, National Service Scheme (NSS), University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised a Plantation Drive on 5th June,2021 under the guidance of Prof. Raj Kumar ,Vice Chancellor, PU and Prof. Rajinder Kaur ,Director, UILS, PU.

In these tough times of pandemic too, NSS Volunteers haven't stopped taking care of our beautiful Earth. As a part of this Plantation Drive, students actively participated by planting and watering the trees and they shared their pictures with us. The event was a huge success due to the efforts of teacher coordinators Dr. Amita Verma, Dr. Pushpinder Kaur and Dr. Anupam Bahri, along with the help of student coordinators Ujjawal Aggarwal, Shreyansh Jain and Dheeraj Singla.

A National Level Online Quiz Competition was also held by Society For Quiz, UILS under the guidance of Dr. Pushpinder Kaur ,Associate Professor, UILS, PU from June 4 - 6,2021 in which more than 3600 entries registered from all over India including entries from DU, NLU-TN, Amity, Symbiosis, JNU, NLU- D, etc. among whom top 25 got Certificate of Recognition. First position was bagged by Santhiya KS from NLU – TN and second winner was Abhishek Thakur from Amity – Noida. The student coordinators were Vaibhav Goyal, Supriya Aggarwal, Tanya Singla, Sahil Jain, Rabia Mittal and Vijaylakshmi.

Also for the celebration of the day, a Plantation Drive was organised at UILS Lawn on 7th June, 2021 at 2:30 pm by the higher authorities of Panjab University . Prof. VR Sinha ,Dean of University Instructions, PU was invited as the Guest of Honour. Prof. Rajinder Kaur, Prof. Raj Kumar, Dr. Amita Verma, Dr. Pushpinder Kaur , Dr. Anupam Bahri along with other staff members of UILS planted the trees in the lawn. This event was a success with the help of student coordinators Ujjawal Aggarwal, Shreyansh Jain and Dheeraj Singla.

At last this was a great opportunity as well as an initiative by UILS to celebrate the World Environment Day and to inform people that nature shouldn't be taken for granted and must be respected for it's values. Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life.