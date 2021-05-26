Webinar Series 'Mind Marathon' At UIFT & VD





































Exploring Anxiety: Stressors & Coping

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, (UIFT & VD), Panjab University started with a webinar series titled "Mind Marathon" on May 25, 2021. "This series has been launched at a time when there is a lot of anxiety and other mental health difficulties, and it will help not only students but society as a whole," said Dr. Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson . The webinar drew around 90 people, including faculty from various institutions and colleges, research experts, and students.

The speaker for the first webinar in this series titled "Exploring Anxiety: Stressors and Coping" was Dr. Sheba Singh, a consultant psychologist in Nahar Medical Centre and an academician from Mumbai. She discussed the technical aspects of the anxiety's operation. In light of the challenging times of this second wave of Covid 19, she entailed a discourse of the new anxieties developing in the health workers, patients, students and their family members. Her experience of 20 years in the field of psychology reflected in her simplified approach of making a dialogue with the students undergoing signs of anxiety and depression. An explanation on the Covid stress consisting of different stages viz. pre-Covid, during Covid, and post-Covid helped the audience to recognize the need of coping with these for better mental health. All participants took part in a practical activity in which they measured their stress levels. She elaborated a number of self-help techniques, including allied practices like deep breathing, yoga, exercise, listening to music, planning an activity calendar in advance and following it, and keeping in touch with friends and family members on a regular basis.

Ms. Harleen, Faculty UIFT & VD, appreciated and thanked Dr. Sheba for enlightening the participants with perspective on several areas of anxiety and how to overcome it. This webinar served as a forum for students to open up about their tumultuous mental states and seek help in managing. The session proved to be a great source of information for awakening oneself towards a healthy mind. It was a welcome call for many, who have always needed to be heard about their emotions and suppressed feelings.