Webinar on Yoga: A Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar was organised on "Yoga: A Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness" by Panjab University Alumni Association in collaboration with Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekanand Studies and Dr. SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology to commemorate International Day for Yoga on June 21.

Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University while presiding over the webinar expressed that Yoga is believed to have started with the very dawn of civilization and derived from the Sanskrit root 'Yuj', meaning 'to join' or ''to unite'. Thus, the practice of Yoga leads to the union of individual consciousness with that of the Universal Consciousness, indicating a synergistic harmony. He shared that PU is in a missionary mode to promote and popularise this ancient practise of ensuring wellness on the clarion call by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Sh Narendra Modi and the directions of the University Grants Commission. He made an impassioned plea to all the attendees to popularise and practise Yoga.





Sh Rajiv Mishra, celebrated Master trainer from Project Life, Rajkot highlighted the cardinal principles and protocols of Yoga. He highlighted that modern Yoga focuses more on physical poses, breathing techniques, and meditation. He enumerated the ways and means of reducing stress and anxiety, tips of living a healthy life style and ensuring work-life balance through Yogic approach. He emphasised that in the contemporary times, everybody has conviction about yoga practices towards the preservation, maintenance and promotion of health. With the help of his team of instructors, he exhibited simple Yoga Asanas, enumerating their benefits and purposes, which was much appreciated by the audience.





Prof VR Sinha, Dean of University Instructions opined that scientific research has proven that yoga can help reduce stress levels, increase awareness, build immunity and strong physical and mental health along with helping regularize the systems of the body over all. Few simple yet effective yogic exercises can ensure good health and overall wellness in one's life, thereby enhancing one's productivity and efficiency. He highlighted the two-pronged approach through Yoga. Short term goal is to ensure physical fitness. In the long term, it aims at developing attitudinal changes that prevent the build up of toxins through various practices and meditative techniques. Thus, Yoga ensures purification of the body and mind.





Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Coordinator, ICSVS informed that this webinar is being dedicated in the memory of Sh. Milkha Singh ji, the legendary and iconic sports persona who will always remain a role model due to his profound impact on all of us and commitment towards healthy lifestyle.





Prof Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, PU highlighted the objective of the webinar in the form of the lecture cum demonstration for the benefit of the participants. She also highlighted various initiatives by Panjab University Alumni Association for showcasing the talent and achievements of its alumni





Prof. Amrit Pal Toor, Chairperson, Dr. SSBUICET proposed a vote of thanks and highlighted the philosophy of Yoga is being imbibed at Panjab University and the youngsters have developed favourable inclination towards Yoga as a means of holistic development.

Prof. Monica Aggarwal, University Institute of Applied and Management Sciences moderated the session and initiated the questions from the audience and concluded the session. The webinar was enthusiastically attended by a faculty, students, alumni members as well as leading health and wellness experts.