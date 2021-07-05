Webinar on Short Story Writers from Jammu & Kashmir

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on short story writers from Jammu and Kashmir was organized by the Department of Urdu, Panjab University, Chandigarh at the 8th online meeting of the Bazam-e-Adab here today.





Dr. Ali Abbas, Coordinator of the Department, highlighted the salient features of the Urdu literature produced by the region of Jammu and Kashmir. In her paper research scholar, Shamim talked about the social life as presented in the short stories of the region of Jammu & Kashmir.





Jaspreet Singh of the Persian Department presented the vote of thanks.



