Webinar on Gender Manthan at Social Work, PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Social Work and Department of Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology, Panjab University organized a webinar under the Series titled "Gender Manthan" today.

The idea behind Gender Manthan is to sensitize students about Gender related issues. The distinguished speaker of the webinar was Professor Chander Shekhar from the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, under the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Government of India.

Professor Chander Shekhar spoke on " Declining Fertility Desire and Changing Sex Preference for Children in Punjab: Demographic and Gender Role Implications".

The welcome address was delivered by Professor Paru Bal Sidhu, Chairperson, Department of Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology, Panjab University.

The webinar was attended by 100 participants including students and faculty from University of Mumbai & Guwahati.

The vote of thanks was given by Professor Monica Munjial, Chairperson.

—PTI