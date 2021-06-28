Webinar on Formulation of Disaster Management Plan at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on "FORMULATION of Disaster Management PLAN" was jointly organised by the Department of Geography, Panjab University, Chandigarh and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhion, today to deliberate on key issues such as disaster management, a vulnerability in India, institutional framework, and Disaster Management Plan.





Professor Gaurav Kalotra, Chairperson, Department of Geography welcomed the delegates and briefed about the webinar.





The Vice Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar in his inaugural address laid emphasis on need for vision, policies and integrated efforts for disaster risk reduction and stressed on the important role to be played by Geography department in effective handling of disasters. He also outlined the efforts taken by the University to ensure disaster risk reduction. It was stressed that combating such serious issues require a coordinated partnership between all stakeholders and in this regard, universities may lead the way towards safe future.





The Panellists of webinar shared their knowledge on key issues related to disaster management, a vulnerability in India, Institutional framework, and Disaster management Plan.





Mr. Shekhar Chaturvedi and Mr. Arun Verma from NIDM were key speakers of the webinar. The Webinar culminated with an understanding that a strong partnership between the two premier institutions, i.e., Panjab University and NIDM to disseminate knowledge and impart training must be developed to promote a culture of resilient society for safer future.





This webinar was attended by about 250 participants and was aimed at bringing stakeholders together to promote capacity building for disaster risk management.







