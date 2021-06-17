Webinar on 'Covid-19 and Comorbidities' at PU

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Medical Physics, Panjab University and Deptt. of Biotechnology, GGDSD College has organized the webinar on "Covid-19 and Comorbidities" by distinguished speaker Prof. Sanjay K. Badada, Deptt. of Endocrinology, PGIMER. This talk is being organized under the aegis of Indian Science Congress Association (Chandigarh Chapter) and Chandigarh Forum for Science and Technology Communication.

Prof. Badada explained how patients with obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, cancer, COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are at risk of mortality of COVID-19. He has also described the latest research studies done by his group. Comorbidities lead to severe outcomes and increased morality in COVID-19. Patients with underlying Comorbidities must be extra-vigilant amid the pandemic. They should strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Prof. Badada answered all the questions of the students. Prof. R.C. Sobti, Former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow and Prof. V.P Kamboj, Former Director, CDRI, Lucknow Co-Chaired the session.

Sh. Upkar Krishan Sharma, President, GGDSD college was the Guest of Honour and given his remarks for the event. Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics, Panjab University and Convener of the event gave vote of thanks. More than 130 participants joined the webinar. Dr. Vipin Sobti, Convener, ISCA, Prof. Sanjeev Puri, UIET, P.U., Prof. M.C. Sidhu, Botany Deptt. P.U. Dr. Kashmir Singh, Chairperson, Biotechnology Deptt. P.U., Dr. Ravneet Kaur, Zoology Deptt, P.U., Dr. Balraj Thapar, Principal, GGDSD College, and Dr. Navneet Batra, Head, Biotechnology Deptt. GGDSD College, were amongst the organizing committee.