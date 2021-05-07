Webinar on Challenges and Opportunities for Startups in Rural India by PU UBS Ludhiana

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh presided over the event on "Challenges and Opportunities for Startups in Rural India" organized by University Business School, PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana.

Prof. Raj Kumar, in his keynote address congratulated the institute director and faculty members for organizing the talk on such an issue which is very much relevant, long lasting and motivating the students for being entrepreneur and generating more employment opportunities leading to overall development of nation. He also proposed that one Incubation centre be established at Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana for providing mentoring and guidance for the upcoming Startups from Ludhiana city. He further ensured every support from PU Chandigarh in this regard.

Ms. Mandeep Kaur Sidhu, CEO, Simba Quartz in his address shared her success story from the days of her student life. She emphasized that students should not look for finding placements or other employment opportunities only, rather they must focus on acting as job provider. She not only talked about the different problems she faced while starting and managing her company but also motivated the participants sharing how she managed to find solution for every barrier she faced. She talked about various benefits of running the organization in rural area also. She insisted that there exists no problem or barrier if one is totally determined and passionate for the task in hand.

Earlier, Prof. Ravi Inder Singh, Director, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana in his welcome address emphasized that more than sixty percent of population lives in rural areas whereas the main dependence for the livelihood is on agricultural activities only. Therefore, rural entrepreneurship is really a key for upliftment of rural India.

Approximately 170 participants from different Colleges, Universities and B-Schools participated in the event. Webinar was concluded with vote of thanks by Mr. Taranjeet Singh, Assistant Professor, UBS, Ludhiana.