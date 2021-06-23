Webinar by Statistics Deptt, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Statistics, Panjab University, organised an online International Webinar on 'Bivariate models involving independent Gamma distributed components' , today.





An eminent researcher and academician Prof. Barry C. Arnold, Emeritus and Distinguished Professor, Department of Statistics, University of California, Riverside, USA, Fellow of American Statistical Association and Royal Statistical Society ( London) in his address introduced models involving ratios of sums of independent Gamma variables. He also described models that used differences, sums, products and minima rather than ratios.





Webinar was coordinated by Prof. Kanchan Jain and Dr. Anju Goyal, Chairperson of the department. There were registrations from USA, Canada and many states of India and 151 participants including senior faculty members from other universities and institutes, attended the webinar.







