Webinar by DIS, PU International Students on International Yoga Day





































Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Office of the Dean International Students, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a webinar today on "Yoga for Healthy Body and Mind", to celebrate International Yoga Day . The webinar was organized in view of the celebration of International Yoga Day and also the increasing relevance that Yoga has acquired, in the times of the pandemic as more homebound people discover its holistic benefits.

The keynote address for the seminar was delivered by Dr. Laxminarayan Joshi, Dean Students' Welfare, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Haridwar and Founder Faculty and Head of Department of Yogic Science. An internationally renowned luminary of Yogic Science, Dr Joshi not only apprised the audience about the various ways, methods and manner in which Yoga could be integrated into daily life, but also demonstrated simple asanas and breathing techniques. His insightful and invigorating lecture had important take-aways for all concerned.

Dr. Bharti Mohan, who is an Associate Professor of History at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University, with 26 years of teaching experience, traced the evolution of the "Historical Connects of Yoga" through the ages in an extremely informative presentation, delivered online.



Professor V. R. Sinha, the Dean, University Instruction, as a man from science, admitted that Yoga and Yogic Science is incontestably a highly effective way of keeping one's mind and body very healthy and active. He touched upon the effects of Yoga on the mind which have been studied and conceded by scientists all over the world.



A special invitee was Professor Devinder Singh Thakur, Secretary to the VC and Coordinator, Dr B. R Ambedkar Centre and faculty Department of Laws, Panjab University who expounded upon the undeniable benefits and relevance of Yoga for today's times, especially in the times of the pandemic. Yoga, he said, has become a lifestyle and he is proud of the fact that its origin may be traced to our ancient traditions.



Earlier, Professor Anju Suri, Dean International Students and Faculty, Department of History,. in her welcome address, remarked that Yoga comes to us as a physical and spiritual treat and if practiced regularly, it results in physical fitness as well as a peaceful and blissful mind. Yoga also acts as a strong stress-burster.































The session culminated with a short question and answer session. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Professor Renu Thakur from the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The session was moderated by Ms. Ravneet Gill Singh

