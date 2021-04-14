Webinar on prospects of vegetable grafting organised at Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Shoolini University, Solan organised a lecture on prospects of Vegetables Grafting in India under the Shoolini Science Web Series. Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma welcomed the guest speaker Prof Pardeep Kumar, Dean, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala.

The Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof PK Khosla congratulated the team for organising such interactions of global importance and thanked Prof Pardeep Kumar for sparing his time to be the speaker for the day. He also shared his vision about the Shoolini University.

Prof. Pardeep Kumar's lecture was very informative and lot of questions from the students were answered effectively by him. Prof Kumar talked about manual and automated grafting techniques being used these days.

He shared his experiences with Pomato, a plant whose roots give Potato but Ariel plant gives Tomato. The lecture was delivered on Zoom platform as well as was live on university's YouTube channel and was attended by all the faculty members, research scholars and students of School of Biological and Environment Sciences, and the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Shoolini University, Solan.

Dr Mamta Sharma, Associate Professor of Botany introduced Prof Pardeep Kumar and thanked him for accepting the invitation to speak on a very important topic in context to present scenario. She further shared that the topic is also figured in the syllabus of Botany, and Prof. Pardeep's expertise will definitely help students to have thorough knowledge about the topic.

Prof Sunil Puri, Dean, Academics and Registrar Shoolini University presented the concluding remarks. He said the lecture was very informative and is from the syllabus of Environmental and Agricultural Graduates and Post Graduates. He thanked Prof Pardeep Kumar for such a valuable talk. He also thanked the Chancellor, Prof PK Khosla, Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Dr Mamta Sharma and all the participants who joined the webinar.

The aim of "Shoolini Science Web Series" is to provide a platform for knowledgeable interaction amongst reputed Scientists, Academicians and students of all the graduate and post graduate courses in Himachal Pradesh for Science popularisation and awareness. In this web series, top level researchers/scientists from various Universities and Research Institutes located in India as well as abroad are being invited to share their ideas. This was the 7th Lecture of the series.