USOL PU Yoga Day Celebrations

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School Open Learning, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized an online yoga workshop today on the theme of 'Yoga at Home- Yoga with Family' to celebrate International Yoga Day, 2021 as a part of commencement of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of USOL.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr.Sucha Singh and Dr.Purva Mishra with an objective to enlighten faculty, staff and students of USOL on the benefits of yoga in leading a stress free, happy and healthy life during this pandemic.

















Prof. Madhurima Verma, chairperson, USOL in her welcome address elaborated the significance of yoga, which is being practiced since thousands of years in India. Yoga helps in controlling body, mind and soul. It brings calmness to body and mind by reducing stress. So, it should be practiced in our day to day life and such workshops help people in learning yoga in a proper way.

Yoga facilitators Mr. Karan Gill a state gold medalist in soft ball and Ms.Asha Kaushik a taekwondo coach performed various yoga asanas and illustrated the benefits of these asanas in curing many diseases like asthma, BP, digestive disorders, diabetes, stress, arthritis etc.

More than 50 participants attended the workshop. The session was concluded with a 5 minutes relaxing session and an interaction with the participants. The vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Harsh Gandhar by delineating the increasing importance of yoga in this pandemic situation, where the mind is full of fears and worries about future, yoga is an effective way of mastering mind by calming down all fears and worries.