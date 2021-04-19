Union Minister Of Education Addresses At The Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'virtually addressed the annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from MBA programme and 12 students from doctoral program attended the convocation ceremony.

Shri Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students for their success. He encouraged the students to work hard and contribute to thenation, and society at large. The Minister urged the students to use their talent in the best possible manner and contribute meaningfully in realizing India@75 mission and wished them all the best for their future endeavors.

The Minister congratulated IIM for doing exceptionally well in improving gender and academic diversity in its students population. The efforts of the institute in this direction will help in realizing Prime Minister's vision of "Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao" mission, he added. Shri Pokhriyal congratulated IIM Rohtak for opening up a new campus in Gurugram, new programs and empowering women in management education in last few years and appreciated its efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work.

Shri Pokhriyal stated that government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get high quality education. He mentioned that Indian educational institutions are improving their position in world rankings and IIM Rohtak has also improved in educational rankings. Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB), will be offered by the institute this year. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have started this programme.