UIPS, PU Celebrated World Environment Day

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021, MHRD's Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a Webinar on "SIGNIFICANCE OF ECOSYSTEM DURING DESIGN PHASE IN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY" by Dr Rakesh Kumar Bhasin, Vice President & Head R & D (Formulation), Biocon Pharma Ltd, Bengaluru, Karnataka, under the UIPS Expert Talk Series, today.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Chandigarh extended a cordial welcome to all the participants and introduced the dignitaries.

Dr Suman Mor, Chairperson & Associate Professor, Department of Environment Studies, graced the occasion as a Guest of Honor. Dr Mor enlightened that we are celebrating 47th year of World Environment Day on the theme "Ecosystem Restoration" with a focus to strengthen our relation with nature and for year 2021 Pakistan has been declared as global host. She stressed upon the importance of 3R strategies i.e. Reimagine, Recreate and Restore for the sustainable future. Further she encouraged participants, that the responsibility of pharmaceutical professionals is bigger, therefore students and industry should try to commit to zero emission, zero discharge, reduced carbon footprints, and green pharmacy practices for Clean and healthy NATURE.

Dr Bhasin sensitised the participants that building a smart ecosystem is a regulatory requirement in the Pharmaceutical Industry. He addressed the need to preserve the ecosystem during the design phase and its upgradation, according to the current regulations. Failing this, can lead not only to the disasters in terms of health, safety, environmental hazards but also heavy business losses, which could completely wipe out existence of any organization.

Dr Bhasin is a proud UIPS alumnus with more than 25 years of Executive and Industrial Experience in R&D, Regulatory, Quality, Compliance and Operations. The session evoked excellent response among participants witnessed by an interactive Q/A session.

Professor Poonam Piplani, Professor Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Convener, Lecture organising team concluded the session by extending vote of thanks. More than 100 participants attended the talk.