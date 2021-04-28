UIPS, Panjab University celebrates 'Save Earth Week'

















































































Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University Chandigarh successfully celebrated the virtual weeklong celebrations on the occasion of "Save Earth Week" which concluded today.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS briefed the audience about the theme- "Restore our Earth" and shared about the largest online mass mobilisation in history on 50th anniversary (2020) of World Earth Day.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, Professor Karan Vasisht, Former Chairperson, UIPS inaugurated the Eco club and the official Facebook page of UIPS Eco-club- "Environmental Warriors of UIPS". He enlightened about the five initiatives of 'World Earth Day' reiterating, every little change would guarantee a healthy Earth for the future generations. Further conduct of quarterly activities for the Eco-club was proposed.

Dr Ranjana Bhandari initiated and conducted all the activities planned during the week. 22nd April was celebrated as "Each one plant one" Sapling Plantation Drive led by Professor Karan Vasisht. 23rd April observed Awareness campaign on "Say no to plastics"-Adopt alternatives". 24th April laid focus on Making bird feeders and birdhouses to bring sparrows back. 25th April commemorated "Save fuel-walk to work or cycle". 26th April celebrated "Best out of waste campaign". A webinar was organised on 27th April as an awareness campaign on "Green Entrepreneurship" and to mark the valedictory celebrations.

Dr Vanita Prasad, Founder Director and CTO- REVY Environmental Solutions delivered a talk on "Green Ways of Managing Waste". She stressed on the need to rethink about waste management during COVID 19 and its impacts. She shared different green ways for waste management like anaerobic digestion.

Professor Vivek Ranjan Sinha, Dean of University Instruction, Panjab University was the Chief Guest for the occasion. The webinar ended with a vote of thanks by Professor Indu Pal Kaur. The concluding day today observed the "Save Water Campaign".

A huge response was seen among students, faculty members and they participated in all the campaigns from their place.



























