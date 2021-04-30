UILS, PU organizes webinar on Disaster Law

Chandigarh (The Hawk): National Institute of Disaster Management(under ministry of Home Affairs, GOI) in collaboration with University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University Chandigarh organized a webinar on Disaster Law. Dr. Shekhar Chaturvedi ,Asst. Prof., NIDM gave an overview about the Disaster Management Act,2005 to the participants. Keynote address and overall guidance was given by Major Gen. Manoj Kumar Bindal.

Dr. Priya Sondhi, Asstt Prof.,Bennett University, Greater Noida discussed in details about current covid crisis, disasters in India, relief process, circulation of fake news, donations and transparency issues, functioning of law etc. Later, the queries of the students were resolved.

Prof. Rajinder Kaur, Director, UILS in her address , explained the need and importance of Disaster Management Act 2995 in the present COVID time. She explained how this Act was passed after the two major natural disasters in India i.e Gujarat Earthquake 2001 and Indian Ocean tsunami 2004.

Earlier,Dr. Amita Verma, Associate Prof UILS and P.O- Law Unit in her welcome address gave objectives of the pragramme.

Dr Anil Thakur, Associate Prof. Dept. Of Laws, PU delivered the valedictory address highlighting the role and duties of citizens in the disaster management. He further explained that the role of State is not sufficient so citizens have to share the responsibility.

Around 550 participants joined the session. The event was a huge success with efforts of the student co-ordinators Ujjawal Aggarwal, Kashish, Bhavya Garg and others involved.