UIFT Holds Online Design Collection Jury

Chandigarh (The Hawk): An online Evaluation for Certification was conducted on 26-06-2021 for the subject of Fine Arts & Fashion Illustration for Design Collection taught at University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, (UIFT&VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh.





Dr. Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD, welcomed Ms Vandana Gupta, AVP, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Mumbai, the juror of the design collection who evaluated the garments designed by 42 students of the 6th semester students of B.Sc. in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology.





The coordinator for the subject Dr. Prabhdip Brar introduced Ms. Vandana. She is a NIFT, New Delhi graduate, a design professional with 20+ years of industry experience across various segments and categories of apparel, accessories and home. She has worked with retailers including W, Allen Solly, Pantaloons, ITC, Myntra, Tarun Tahiliani, to name a few. The students sharply articulated their works that were based on varied themes and explained their commercial viability.





Eight faculty members attended the evaluation jury. Dr. Rita Kant, a senior faculty member presented vote of thanks to the juror.





Musafir by Rohit, a collection inspired from travelling and nature, comprised outfits for travel enthusiasts and travel vloggers. Amrit designed garments themed Vintage Vibes inspired from English elite ladies, creating romantic, feminine and breezy outfits with flowy silhouettes, necklines and sleeves for young fashion enthusiast girls and lover of fusion/contemporary wear in modern world. Asmita's theme Moghul-e-Begum talked about the elaborate and intricate Moghul inspired patterns and architecture converted to contemporary garments for clients attending weddings. Niharika presented her garments on the theme titled Bushido, inspired by the Japanese Samurais. The concept along with the usage of fabrics, trims and details was highly appreciated.





Ms. Vandana Gupta also appreciated the prints that had been digitally created by students. The thorough process starting from design development, pattern development and garment construction was monitored by mentors namely Dr. Anu H. Gupta, Dr. Prabhdip Brar, Dr. Rita Kant, Dr.Nikita, Ms. Kirti, Ms. Alpa, Ms. Parneet and Ms. Ginni and an internal jury had already been held.





Ms. Vandana highlighted the need to keep business aspect and marketability in mind while designing a collection. Having and conveying a clear thought process to clients is key to designing any collection. Also, theme, inspiration and mood board need to intertwined beautifully with motif language can help to create desired garments. Tips given to students were to create a brand that tries to solve a problem through better and unique garments that already have a lot of competition existing in the market. The functionality of garments needs to be explored as well.





She appreciated the high impact garments and appreciated the creative liberty of the students. Her valuable inputs were encouraging and it was a great learning experience for both students and the faculty of UIFT&VD.











