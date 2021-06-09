UIET Gets grant of 2.13 Crore For Skill Development

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Engg and Technology, Panjab University bags Rs 2.13 crore grant for skill and entrepreneurship development in Electronic waste management from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which will be supervised by Dr. Vishal Sharma, Assistant Professor, UIET, Dr. Manish Dev Sharma, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Physics and Dr. Amit Chaudhry, Assistant Professor, UIET.

Panjab University is one of the premier universities providing technical education in India today. In its endeavor to provide modern education preparing students for the future, the university under the leadership and guidance of Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor has now initiated with the support of MeitY, a certificate program on e-waste dismantling. The Project is to be implemented at UIET with the collaboration of Private Recycler M/s Exigo Recycling Pvt Ltd, Noida.

Electronic waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and India ranks among the top 3 countries in terms of the quantum of e-waste generated on an annual basis. More than 90 percent of this waste is managed in the informal sector which leads to environmental and health hazards. Panjab University conceptualized first of its kind project whereby such actors and others can be formally trained on dismantling techniques through a certificate course. This will not only lead to addition of workforce in this sector leading to Atma-nirbhar Bharat but also add to skilled workforce under Skill India. This will lead to creation of resource efficiency and a circular economy in the country providing a boost to the electronics sector as a whole.