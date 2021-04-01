UBS Alumni Takes Charge Of ONGC

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh is proud of Mr. Subhash Kumar, who completed the Master of Commerce programme of Panjab University with distinction in 1983, for having assumed the additional charge of the Chairman and Managing Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation(ONGC) today, shared Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean of University Instructions, PU and Chairman, UBS. He also expressed that it is a moment of pride for PU also.

Mr. Kumar is Director (Finance) of ONGC, one of the Global 500 companies, since January 2018. Previously, he had a brief stint as Director (Finance) at Petronet LNG Ltd, a role he took up in August 2017.

Mr Kumar joined ONGC in 1985 as Finance & Accounts Officer (F&AO). After initially working in Jammu and Dehradun, he had a long stint at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC. During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Mr Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of company's footprint from single asset company in 2001

into a company with global presence in 17 countries with 37 assets. He played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many Assets abroad by ONGC Videsh.

He worked as Head Business Development, Finance & Budget and also as Head Treasury Planning & Portfolio Management Group at ONGC Videsh from April 2010 to March 2015. He then went on to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Mansarovar Energy Colombia Limited, a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Videsh and Sinopec of China, from September

2006 to March 2010.

Mr Kumar joined back ONGC as Chief Commercial & Head Treasury of ONGC in July, 2016 where he played a key role in evaluation, negotiation, and concluding outstanding issues pertaining to the organization.