Two Days Online Programme to Commemorate International Yoga Day by GH-4, PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Girls Hostel 4 (Kasturba Hall), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a two days online webcast to commemorate International Yoga Day which was coordinated by Dr. Tammanna R. Sahrawat Warden Girls Hostel-4.

On 21st of June 2021, the session began with an encouraging speech by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Raj Kumar was followed by an enriching talk on Yoga: A Philosophical Perspective who encouraged all to follow yoga in their daily life for their well being.





Prof. Surendra Kumar, Director, Center of Yogic Studies, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak spoke on the importance of Yog to enable us to achieve a balance between the mind, body and soul. Prof. Surender struck a chord with the participants as he gave them relatable life examples on how our thoughts control our entire being making us susceptible to negativity. He emphasized that meditation and simple breathing exercises such as anulom vilom can aid us to get through these hard times and lead us to a positive lifestyle. The takeaway message of his talk was laying emphasis on importance of physical health, mental alertness and spiritual elevation for overall personality development.





Professor Devinder Singh, Secretary to VC while highlighting the importance of yoga said that it helps in curing many diseases.





Earlier, on 20th June 2021, Yogacharya Manu Saini, a Hypnotherapist and Director at Arsh Yoga School and Yogcharya Amit Kumar, a Yoga counselor at IGNOU (Delhi), demonstrated certain asanas and their technique for overall fitness of body, focusing on back pain, postural defects, weak eyesight, and weight loss. A session on meditation was also conducted. Professor Ashok Kumar, Associate DSW, PU also spoke about significance of Yoga.



