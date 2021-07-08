Tree Plantation Drive at PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Life Long Learning & Extension (DLLL&E) in collaboration with the Horticulture Wing of Panjab University, celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' by organizing a Tree Plantation Drive in front of Emerging Area Building.





Teachers, Staff and Students of DLLL&E and University Institute of Fashion Technology (UIFT) participated in the drive, observing all COVID-19 protocols. Also, Prof. Monica Munjial and Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson of Social Work Department were present during the tree plantation. To celebrate this day, a number of Ficus plants were planted.





Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, emphasised that trees play very a vital role in our lives. So, we must, not only plant new trees and plants rather it is equally important and necessary to take post plantation care.











