Tree Plantation at PU Alumni House













Chandigarh (The Hawk): A tree plantation drive was held in Panjab University alumni house on June 8, 2021.Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University initiated the plantation of around 50 plants including Lagerstroemia trees, hebiscus and Murraya plants all across the lawns of alumni house.

He was accompanied by Prof Sukhbir Kaur, former Dean Student Welfare (Women), Prof. Hemant Batra, Director Dental College, PU, Prof. Avneet Saini, warden and head biophysics department, Ms. Renuka Salwan, Director, Public Relations, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Coordinator, Swami Vivekananda studies, PU, Mr Vikram Singh, Chief of University Security, PU and Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations, PU.

The initiative was a part of celebrations of World Environment day. Prof. Raj Kumar applauded the contributions of Ms. Renuka Salwan and Prof. Anupama Sharma who have contributed to this tree plantation drive by gifting plants. He requested other faculty members to emulate the gesture.