Tree Plantation at PU

















































Chandigarh (The Hawk): A Tree Plantation drive was organised by the International Hostel and Florence Nightingale Girls Hostel 8, Sec 25 (South Campus), Panjab University.

Shri C D Singh (I.F.S.), Deputy Director General and Shri K Z Bhutia (I.F.S.), Deputy Inspector General of Forest (Central) at Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, graced the occasion as Chief Guests. Dean Student Welfare, Prof. S K Tomar, Dean Student Welfare (Women) Prof. Meena Sharma and Associate Dean Student Welfare Prof. Ashok Kumar presided over the function.

Shri C D Singh and Shri K Z Bhutia appreciated the plantation drive initiated by the Panjab University and carried out by the Horticulture department in association with various hostels and departments of PU. They lauded the efforts made by PU in increasing its Green cover by planting numerous trees, and stated that tree plantation played a very important role in saving the environment from the adverse effects of the climate change. They stressed upon the need to sensitize the youth of today towards the ill effects of climate change and the advantages of tree plantation. The students were encouraged to plant more trees and adopt them as well.

Prof. Tomar in his address expressed his gratitude towards the dignitaries present on the occasion and also, appreciated the efforts of the Wardens which included Dr Harveen Kaur, International Hostel and Dr Simran Kaur, GH 8, in organizing this event meticulously. Other present included Wardens, officials and students of various hostels.



