Tree Plantation At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A plantation drive was organized by the M. C. Mahajan Hall, Boys Hostel No. 1 and G. C. Chatterjee Hall, Boys Hostel No. 2 today.

Prof. B.K. Kuthiala, Chairman, Haryana State Higher Education Council, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Prof. Kuthiala appreciated this initiative to save the environment and ensuring greenery in the hostel compound. He emphasized on the importance of trees and oxygen especially in this Pandemic situation and urgency to plant more trees.

Prof. V. R. Sinha, Dean University Instructions, Panjab University, Prof. S. K. Tomar, Dean student welfare (DSW), Prof. Meena Sharma, DSW(W) and Prof. Ashok Kumar (Associate DSW), Dr. Rajeev Kumar, Warden, BH-1, Dr. Tilak Raj, Warden, BH-2 along with hostel residents and other eminent persons of the Panjab University attended this event. Plants of Chandni, bargad, ficus and peepal were planted in the compound of the two boy's hostels under this drive.