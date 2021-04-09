Three day-old student passes Class 8, shows Bihar school certificate

Patna: A Transfer Certificate issued by a Bihar school shows that a three day-old student passed Class 8 exams. As per the TC, the student was born on March 20, 2007 while he passed the exam on March 23, 2007.

The student identified as Prince Kumar told the mediapersons, "I passed Class 8 on March 23, 2007 from Gosaidas Tengrari Government School in Muzaffarpur. The school provided the TC with my date of birth as March 20, 2007. Interestingly, the principal of the school also signed it without noticing the error."

"When I reported the matter to the school and went there to meet the principal, the school authorities threw me out of the school," the student claimed.

My father approached the district education officer (DEO) regarding the matter who admitted the clerical mistake, he said.

Muzaffarpur DEO said, "It was a clerical mistake and we will rectify it soon. We have also initiated departmental action against school administration."

Earlier also a similar error appeared when Muzaffarpur's Bhim Rao Ambedkar University issued an admit card to a BP second year student with father's name as Emraan Hashmi and mother's name as Sunny Leone.

--IANS