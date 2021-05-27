The Advanced Mass Spectrometer facility inaugurated at SAIF, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, Panjab University has added another High end instrument in its basket. The advanced Mass spectrometer "MALDI Synapt XS HD Mass Spectrometer facility was inaugurated by Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor PU.

Professor G R Chaudhary, Director SAIF and Dr. Ramesh Sharma said that the instrument is equipped with Electron Spray Ionization (ESI) as well as Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization(MALDI) source and has Ultrahigh liquid Chromatography(UPLC) and Nanospray as the inlet options. Ion mobility and Electron-transfer dissociation features give an edge to instruments for advanced research. This configuration is the first of its kind in the country as this will record diversified types of samples from small to macro molecules such as biological protein, peptide bacteria and fungus

Professor Raj Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Director and staff of SAIF for working effortlessly even in the difficult time of this Pandemic situation. He also apprised the scientists present there about the achievement of SAIF in the last year where this department has analyzed the highest number of samples among all the SAIF centers in the country.

The scientists present on the occasion appreciated the installation of high-end mass spectrometers and of the view that this addition will enhance their research many fold. Those present included

Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean University Instructions, Prof. S.K. Tomar, Dean Student Weflare, Prof. Sukhvir Kaur DSW(Women), Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni, Prof. Navneet Agnihotri, Prof. Ranju Bansal, Dr. Avneet Saini, Dr. Deepak Rahi, Dr. Vishal Sharma .