T'gana innovation cell, Kautilya School create social innovation ecosystem

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has entered into an agreement with the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), and Gitam deemed University, to enable a conducive administrative and regulatory environment for social innovation to flourish in the state.

Under the agreement, both the partners will combine their resources to create a robust, world-class 'Social Innovation' (SI) ecosystem in the state. The MoU was signed by Ravi Narayan, chief innovation officer, Government of Telangana, Prof. D Gunasekaran Registrar of GITAM, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director of the KSPP.

The MoU focuses on research areas pertinent to social innovations to facilitate state-of-the-art understanding of SI business models and decision making. They will also identify and explore mutually beneficial opportunities through annual and bi-yearly work plans for engagement through on-ground pilot projects to generate a solid evidence base for aiding the creation, rollout, and diffusion of the SIs.



Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, said "With the student-learning dynamics evolving at a constant pace, providing students with a hands-on experience will encourage practical thinking and analytical knowledge. We are elated to join hands with an expert organisation where transitions from traditional learning to the first-hand experience will be inculcated."

—IANS