Annual Tech Fest Of NIT Hamirpur NIMBUS'21 Held

Hamirpur (The Hawk): One of the greatest extravaganzas of North India, NIMBUS'21, the annual technical fest of the National Institute of Technology Hamirpur from 9 to 11 April , build up to a great buzz all over the country, and the students of the institute and the participants all over the country availed themselves of the great opportunities orchestrated in the event.

The major center of attraction during the whole event was the ISRO tour which makes the institute the first institute in the whole country to have a virtual tour from the Indian Space Research Organisation. Mr. Sudheer Kumar N., associate director at ISRO managed the tour and interacted with the students on the behalf of ISRO. Students presented many new ideas during the session which was very much appreciated by Mr. Sudheer Kumar N. The students put their best foot forward by addressing some major issues related to different core branches in front of them.

During fest there were exhibitions of projects presented by departmental teams allured both the students as well as the faculty members.

The star nights orchestrated during the fest had the first women mentalist, Suhani Shah, and the great Indian comedian, Rajat Chauhan as chief guests.

The president, Mr. Tushar Kapoor, and the Secretary of the orchestrating team, Mr. Pradyuman spared no effort to make the best out of what they had and made the extravaganza a great triumph.