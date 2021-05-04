Symposium on Plant Health Management at UHF Nauni

Shimla (The Hawk): The Department of Plant Pathology of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in association with Himalayan Phytopathological Society will be organizing a two-day National Symposium on 'Plant Health Management Beyond 2020' on May 5-6, 2021 at the main campus of the University.

The symposium is being organized as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh and 56 years of the creation of the Department of Plant Pathology. The event will be held in online and offline mode with strict adherence to the COVID 19 guidelines.

The 'Himalayan Phytopathological Society' which was formed in 2017, is taking lead in organizing this symposium with a vision to create a forum for discussion, deliberations, communication for furthering the discipline of plant pathology to develop sustainable disease management practices for the crops grown in the Himalayan region and other areas. In this symposium, eminent scientists from more than 20 reputed institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Central Universities will be delivering their lectures on the topics of national importance. The lead speakers will focus their talks on smart agriculture technologies as the agriculture sector needs infusion of new technologies to enable this primary sector to move to the next level of farm productivity and profitability.





During the two-day event, Dr. R.L. Munjal Best PhD Thesis Award, Young Scientist Award, Innovative Farmer Award and Life Time Achievement awards will also be conferred for the significant contributions in the field of plant pathology.

Attachments area