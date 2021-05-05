Summer Vacation For All Higher Education Institutions In Odisha From May 5

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions across the state from May 5-31.

In an order, the Higher Education Department also said no online class or examination will take place during this period.

"All educational institutions coming under the administrative control of the Department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31.

"Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown/shutdown period falling within the summer vacation," it said.

However, pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars, will be held on the scheduled dates, the order said. The 14-day statewide lockdown will begin from May 5. —PTI