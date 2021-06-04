Students react to PM Modi's surprise interactive session, call it 'unforgettable moment'

New Delhi: The students who participated in the virtual session organised by the Ministry of Education on Thursday were happy and excited about the surprise interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the session.

Arni Sable, a Class 12 student from Indore said that it was once in a lifetime opportunity for her to interact with the Prime Minister and called it an unforgettable moment.

"It was a very different experience and a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. We did not know that the Prime Minister will be joining the meeting. We thought that our opinions will be taken over assessment," Sable said.

"We were surprised and shocked when the Prime Minister joined the meeting. It was an unforgettable moment. It was fruitful. He motivated us for our future," she said.

Another Class 12 student Hiteshwar Sharma from Haryana's Panchkula, who interacted with PM Modi, said, "PM sir asked how I was feeling after exams were cancelled. I told him that initially, I didn't feel good about but then I realised nothing is more important than health."

Prime Minister Modi conducted a surprise interactive session with the students and their parents when he joined a virtual session organised by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister heard the issues and concerns of the students and their parents and asked about their opinion about the cancellation of the class 12th examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and Parents thanked the Prime Minister for the cancellation of the class 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam and said it's a good decision.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Students of Class 12 always keep thinking of the future. Till June 1, you all must have been preparing for the exams."

On Tuesday, the government decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE. The Prime Minister said that the decision on class XII CBSE exams has been taken in the interest of students.

"The decision on Class XII exams was taken after an extensive consultive process. We got several inputs from all over the nation, which were insightful and enabled us to take a student-friendly decision," he said later in a tweet.

Following CBSE, Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations (Class 12) were also cancelled on Tuesday. (ANI)