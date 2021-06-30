Twins get ₹50 lakh pay package each in SRM University AP campus selections

Amaravati (The Hawk): Twins Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumdar, students of SRM University – AP, Andhra Pradesh, received a pay pack of ₹ 50 lakh per annum each with PVP Inc, a strategic partner of Google Japan. They were selected during the campus placement. This is perhaps the highest pay package for students graduating from Andhra Pradesh so far. Also, for the first time in the state twin brothers got placement in the same company with an equal pay package.





Saptarshi and Rajarshi are from the first batch of engineering students of SRM University – AP campus. The average annual package of the first batch was ₹ 7 lakh. The university on Saturday the 26th of June, 2021 felicitated the twins. SRM University – AP was one of the educational institutions of higher learning of set up in Amaravati, which was planned as an education hub for Telugu students.





SRMAP Vice Chancellor, Prof VS Rao praised the students who excelled in the placement drive and gave them a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh each.





Saptarshi and Rajarshi thanked their parents and the university faculty for their success. "We never imagined we could achieve such big placements. We schooled together and grew together with similar thoughts. We worked with a motive of getting a job in the same sector and we have achieved it," Sapthagiri said.





"Thanks to SRMAP for the incubation center and the placement cell for guiding and motivating us," Sapthagiri said.





We are working with a vision to offer quality engineers, entrepreneurs, and professionals to the country. In our maiden placement drive, our graduates have made the university a favourable destination for top industrial recruiters. The maiden batch has created a record of 100% placements with most students getting multiple offers. Around 71% of students have got super dream and dream offers. Over 600 companies visited the university for the placement drive," Prof Rao said.











