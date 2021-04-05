7th Soft Skills Development Programme by PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Heartful Campus of Heartfulness Institute, Hyderabad initiated its 7th International online Self Development Programme (SDP) on 9th January 2021 which is offering a unique opportunity to participants for shaping their personalities as it focuses on character formation and inculcation of core values to strengthen Inner-Self. The programme is uniquely designed by integrating the knowledge of the ancient Indian philosophical wisdom of Yoga with Heart centric approach of meditation.

In the series of online session, the 18th session was held on 4th April, on Soft Skills Development by using the approach of Self Exploration by guest speaker Ms. Rikita Swaroop, Master Trainer for MEPSC –National skills Development Corporation India from Ranchi, Jharkhand. She used Mentimeter to reach out to participants while making them think by asking probing existential questions for which they were forced to peep within to find answers. This was followed by anecdotes and sharing of lived experiences. The dilemmas which we face in our day to day living were highlighted beautifully by her. Values need to be discussed through jurisprudence and clarification approach was the message she gave to teachers. Teachers themselves have to practice those virtues about which they talk about in their class room.

Earlier, the session began with yogic technique of body relaxation followed by discussions on how a simple meditation practice can not only relieve the heaviness of the mind but takes on to create a new version of yourself, full of unlimited potential and excellence.

The programme was coordinated By Prof. Latika Sharma and Prof O. P. Katare. The event witnessed an audience of over 100 enthusiastic participants including faculty and students from across the country.

The talk concluded by reminiscing the beauty of the spring flower which begins again, the day you begin is a journey in its own. Overall, the session had a magical effect opening a new dimension and perspective in order to transform the personality.

During the various sessions eminent experts from various fields deliberated on various themes including emotional strength, will power development, intuitional intelligence, stress moderation, time management and holistic health by sharing their valuable knowledge and experience with participants.