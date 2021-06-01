Session on the 'Significance of E resources in Research' by PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): An online session on the 'significance of E resources in Research' was organized by the Department of Political Science which was open for the researchers of Panjab University departments. Dr Neeraj K Singh, Deputy Librarian of the AC Joshi Library, Panjab University as the resource person made a presentation enabling the researchers, many of them in their hometowns due to Covid situation, to have an introduction to the facilities available in the university library . He made them aware of the library automation and RFID system developed by the university library.

More importantly, he also gave them hands-on instruction as to how to avail these very useful e-resources available through the university which Panjab university has got access to by paying huge user fees. These include the UGC-CARE journals including the international Journals published by SAGE, Cambridge University Press, among others. He referred to the significance of online database in getting access to the research materials available on the Panjab University platforms.

Besides, Neeraj Singh gave the researchers a live demonstration of several login platforms logging which they can have open access to the thousands of research articles and reference books without paying any user charges on their own.

The session was attended by 99 researchers and students from different departments of Panjab University.



