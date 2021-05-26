Short Term Faculty Development Programme by PU HRDC













Chandigarh (The Hawk): UGC-Human Resource Development Centre(HRDC), Panjab University, Chandigarh is conducting a 3-days (9 Hours) Short Term Faculty Development Programme for 35 teachers of Colleges and University from different States and UTs.

The theme is "Developing Academic Skills of Reviewing" and various topics to be discussed by resource persons from premier institutes would be – Writing peer reviews, Writing review articles and Evaluating thesis and dissertation.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University delivered the inaugural session and spoke about the significance of such short programmes on quality enhancement of the academia. He shared his own experiences of getting trained in academic skills and expressed his expectation that the participants will take home practical skills to do good research and to be disseminated in the classrooms.

Prof. S.K. Tomar, Honorary Director, HRDC, Panjab University spoke to the participants on the necessity of new faculty needs to be trained in review skills so that they become competent in critical thinking, problem solving and become confident reviewers and evaluators themselves.