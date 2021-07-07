Two Shoolini Univ scientists ranked among top five in India













Shimla (The Hawk): In the latest ranking of SciVal research, the top international agency, two scientists from Shoolini University, Dr. Pardeep Singh and Dr. Pankaj Raizada have been placed at 3rd and 5th place in India with a total number of 67 papers and 2193 citations.





In the world wide rankings, Dr. Pardeep holds the 241 position and Dr. Pankaz Raizada has been placed at the 259th rank.





Elsevier group owned SciVal research tool provides access to the research performance of over 20,400 research institutions and their associated researchers, from 234 nations worldwide based on the number of publications, citations and Field Weight Citation Index (FWCI).





As per SciVal Data from 2016-2021, the research topic Photocatalyst has emerged as prominent research area in Shoolini University with 110 papers and FWCI of 4.23. The photocatalytic process uses light and chemical compounds called catalysts to remove pollutants from water, air, and soil. It can remove most of the pollutants without any toxic effects. These methods are cheap and have no toxic effects on environment.





In the Shoolini University, Photocatalyst Research group is working actively to discover new catalysts. This group is working in collaboration with Prof Vijay Thakur (UK), Prof Van-Huy Nguyen (Vietnam), Prof Quyet Van Le Vietnam), Dr. Aftab Aslam Parwaz Khan ( Saudi Arabia) , The Photocatalyst group is mentored by the Chancellor of Shoolini university Prof P K Khosla, Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, and Dean Academics, Prof. Sunil Puri.





Prof. Pardeep is Head of the School of Advanced Chemical Sciences, Shoolini University. He is in the top 2 per cent scientists' list ranked by Stanford University. He has been awarded the DST- Fast Track Young Scientist Award (2013) and Vice Chancellor Young Academician Award (2019). And Dr. Pankaz Raizada is Associate Professor at Shoolini University, Pankaj Raizada's specialised area is Inorganic Chemistry. She is a Young Scientist Awardee under the Department of Science and Technology with New Delhi with a Fast Track Project and HIMCOSTE, funded Project from HP Council for Science Technology and Environment, Shimla. She has been positioned in the Top 2 per cent in Single Year Category by Stanford University World Ranking, 2020.



