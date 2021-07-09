Shoolini Univ Condoles Passing Away Of Virbhadra Singh

Shimla (The Hawk): Rich tributes were paid by Shoolini University management and staff to former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh who passed away early this morning.

As a mark of respect to his memory, the University was closed down for a day after the news of his passing away trickled in.

Chancellor Prof P K Khosla, while condoling his death and paying rich tributes to him, said he remained associated with the university and helped the management to let the university grow to its current stature.

He said the former chief minister had made significant contributions to the development of the state during his long tenure of over 50 years in public life.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla recalled the former chief minister's visit when he accompanied the former President APJ Abdul Kalam for the University convocation in 2013. He said the former chief minister had laid the foundation stone of several important buildings in the university campus.