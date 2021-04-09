Seminar on revisiting Nature in 19th Century Poetry organised at Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the Department of English, Shoolini University, organised the first-ever undergraduate seminar on "Revisiting Nature in 19th Century Poetry" on Friday.

The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participations from 11 young discussants from undergraduate colleges in Himachal, Punjab, and Delhi. The session was live-cast on the Belletristic Facebook page.

The participants were: Shubh Badhwar, Ayushi Rakesh, and Prerna Chadha from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi; Rahul Bagdi and Ajay Baloda from Pt.Neki Ram Sharma Govt. College, Rohtak; Gurjot Sethi and Anmol Gill from GGDSD College, Chandigarh; K. R. Swathi from ARSD College, Delhi University; Latika from Bharati College, Delhi University; Komal Sharma from Govt PG College Panchkula; and Sriea Chakraborty from St Bedes College, Shimla. Although it was their maiden attempt, they made scintillating presentations on Romantic and Victorian Poetry.

The seminar provided a much-needed virtual platform to the final year's students of B. A. (Hons) English to hone their presentation skills and to help them share their critical insights with their peers. The chair of the seminar, Dr. Kriti Kalia from D.A.V. College, Chandigarh, provided her valuable insights on the paper presentations that covered a wide array of thematic concerns from gothic to feminist appraisals of select 19th century poets and their works. The remarks by Prof Taj Nath Dhar concluded the session in a much elaborative way.

The session ended with the announcement of the next Belletristic event by Prof Manju Jaidka, Head of the Department of English,at Shoolini University.

The Department of English at Shoolini University is taking a lead in organising literary events on a regular basis. Pandemic or no pandemic, lockdown or no lockdown, the enthusiasm of the faculty that includes Purnima Bali, Neeraj Pizar and Sakshi Sundaram, has been working indefatigably to build a nation-wide – and beyond – network with the help of literature.