SC approves CBSE, ICSE evaluation policy for Class 12, dismisses exams cancellation petitions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court in its order has dismissed the number of petitions challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) decision to cancel Class 12 examinations and also gave a go-ahead to the assessment scheme brought out by the Boards to evaluate the students examination pattern.





A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari dismissed the petitions.





A batch of petitions were filed before the top court challenging the decision of CBSE and ICSE to cancel the examinations due to the COVID-19 situation.





During the course of the hearing, the apex court observed that the students' life is precious and they cannot be forced to take their examination during this pandemic.





The Centre today also submitted to the top court what justified its decision to cancel the Board examinations.





"Both the writ petitions, intervention applications, disposed of," said Justice Khanwilkar, leading the bench of the Supreme Court, while pronouncing the order.





The CBSE on Monday filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court informing that the results for Class 12 board exams would be declared by July 31.





The CBSE in the affidavit said that the disputes regarding the result computation will be referred to a committee. The Board said that the examination will be held tentatively between August 15-September 15, when the situation is conducive, and marks in the optional exam are to be treated as final marks. (ANI)



