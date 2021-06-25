Sanman Granth IKALI DA KAFLA released in Department Guru Nanak Sikh Studies

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A Felicitation Volume 'IKALI DA KAFLA' on Professor Jaspal Kaur Kaang, Former Chairperson of Department Guru Nanak Sikh Studies and present Academic Incharge of Department was released on 24.06.2021. The Volume was released by Bibi Jagir Kaur, hon'ble President Sharomni Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Amritsar along with Prof. V.R. Sinha, DUI, Panjab University Chandigarh and a few Professors of Department Punjabi. The felicitation volume was edited by Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, Professor in DES MDRC Panjab University and Dr. Amardeep Kaur, Assistant Professor, MCM DAV College Sec 36, Chandigarh. The volume of 276 pages contains the write off of 110 eminent personalities known to the achievements of Dr. Kaang, which she has done as a faculty member of Panajb University from 1978 to 2021 in University School of Open Learning and also as a Chairperson of Department Guru Nanak Sikh Studies from 2006 to 2016 and also as a Academic Incharge of this department from 2016 to 2021.





The Chief Guest Bibi Jagir Kaur said that Dr. Jaspal Kaur Kaang has served 42 years a long service in Panjab University, Chandigarh and has contributed a lot in various capacities as PUTA President, Dean of Languages member of Senate etc and also produced good quality research work and researchers. Prof. Satish Kumar Verma spoke preliminary words of the function and explained about the nature of the felicitate volume. He said that Dr. Jaspal Kaur Kaang has grown up throughout her carrier all above the groupism and made her owm kafla with her associated colleagues and friends to work for the big name of the university. Dr. S.P. Singh former Vice Chancellor Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar and Prof. Satinder Singh Pro Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar were the Guests of honour. Dr. Jaspal Singh, Former Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala has presided the function and spoke a number of achievement of Dr. Kanng. The programme was held on the google link. Prof. K.N. Pathak, Prof. R.C. Sobti former Vice Chancellors Panjab University, Chandigarh, Prof. B.S. Ghuman, Former Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala, Prof. S.S. Gill, Former Vice Chancellor Baba Farid Medical University, Faridkot, Prof. R.K. Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Agarsain University, Baddi, Prof. Amrik Singh Ahluwalia, Vice-Chancellor of Eternal University Baru Sahib and Prof. Pritpal Singh, Vice Chancellor, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib were the prominent speaker along with Prof. Ronki Ram, Prof. Rajesh Gill, Prof. Keshav Malhotra, Prof. Rawail Singh (Delhi) and Dr. Vanita from Delhi, Dr. Madanjit Kaur Sahota, Dr. Inderpal Singh, Director Sri Guru Gobind Singh Circle overseas also spoke about Dr. Jaspal Kaang's achievement. The volume is a good production by Sapatrishi Publication. Dr. Gurpreet Kaur thanked the viewers and Dr. Amardeep Kaur conducted the stage. There was a great majority of eminent persons who attended the function.



