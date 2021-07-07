RRB NTPC 7th phase exam to begin from July 23

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on Tuesday informed that it will conduct in July the seventh phase exams for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which was not conducted earlier due to COVID-19.





According to Railway Board, the exams will be conducted on July 23, 24, 26, and 31.





Speaking to ANI, Railway Board Director of Information and Publicity, RD Bajpai said, " Seventh phase exams for RRB NTPC, which couldn't be conducted due to COVID, will now be conducted on four dates- July 23, 24, 26 and 31 in 76 cities, across 260 centres with COVID protocols."





"Exam centres to have students at 50 per cent capacity," he added.





Bajpai also informed that exam centre related details will be available 10 days ahead of exams on the RRB website.





"Exam centre related details will be available 10 days ahead of exams on the RRB website and E-call letters can be downloaded four days prior. We have also formed help desks for further assistance," said Bajpai. (ANI)



