Final Result of CDS Examination (I), 2020

New Delhi (The Hawk): The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 147 (96*+51^) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2021. The list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

2. The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for (i) 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and for (ii) 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 16.

3. The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.

4. Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days.

5. Attention of the candidates is also invited to scheme of PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF SCORES AND OTHER DETAILS OF NON-RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES as available in the Commission's website. Such non-recommended candidates may exercise their options while downloading their marks.

6. Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or over telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.