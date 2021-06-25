Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with students today to discuss their concerns related to evaluation of CBSE board exams

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students across the country on Friday to discuss their concerns related to the evaluation of the CBSE board exams.





A tweet by the Union Minister read, "I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns and queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th."





The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that there cannot be a uniform scheme for assessment of class XII marks for all state boards across India and refused to pass such order saying each board is independent and autonomous.





"We are not going to direct uniform scheme. Each board is different. We cannot direct a uniform scheme across India. Each board will have to evolve their schemes. They are best persons to know and they have experts to advise them correctly," said a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.





On June 22, the Supreme Court in its order has dismissed the number of petitions challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) decision to cancel Class 12 examinations and also gave a go-ahead to the assessment scheme brought out by the Boards to evaluate the students' examination pattern.





On June 17, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomed the Supreme Court's in principle approval of the assessment the final marks of Class 12 students whose Board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





"Thanks to the Supreme Court of India for recommending the policy and procedure of CBSE to prepare the results of class XII students! This policy has been adopted by CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students," Pokhriyal said.





The minister said that students who are not satisfied with their results under this process will be given an opportunity to appear in the examination to be conducted by Boards, when the situation becomes conducive.





"Our government is committed to the interests and bright future of all the stakeholders related to education in every situation", the Union Minister had tweeted.





Detailing the process of evaluating the final marks, the minister had said "While computing the final result, the average of the three best theory marks of Class-10, 30 per cent weightage for Class-11 theory and 40 per cent weightage for Class-12 theory will be taken. Full marks of practical given to students", Pokhriyal said





Earlier, Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class 12 exams before Supreme Court. The Board said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 pre cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the mid term, and pre-board tests.





CBSE said that marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results. (ANI)



