PU: Webinar on Cancer Awareness













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Social Work and Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology, Panjab University in collaboration with the Organization SANJEEVANI organized a webinar today on Cancer Awareness and Healthy LifeStyle .





Prof. Monica Munjial Singh, Dept. of Social Work and Prof. Paru Bal Sidhu, Dept. of AIHC&A gave the introductory remarks.





Founder of SANJEEVANI, Mrs. Ruby Ahluwalia talked about proper diet, proper breathing and building immunity to prevent cancer.





Ms Archita Verma, Member, SANJEEVANI gave an inspiring motivational talk on prevention and cure of cancer. The talks were followed by a Quiz in which one of the winners was Ms Sarika Dhiman, Research Scholar, Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture& Archaeology. The webinar was well attended. All participants were issued an e-certificate by SANJEEVANI organization.




