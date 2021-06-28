PU VC interacted with newly promoted PU Faculty





































Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh in an online interaction today with recently promoted PU faculty under Career Advancement Scheme, conveyed his felicitations for their promotions.





PU VC shared that the biggest challenge at present is to improve the PU Rankings and urged all to take concerted steps in improving the same and also, report all achievements, lectures, projects, patents to IQAC to convert every information into quantitative form. He shared his concerns for improving industry linkages with academia, and to identify areas of their interest in which they can excel which will go a long way in improving the perception of PU.





Prof. Kumar informed that the retired faculty of PU are like unprecedented assets and their expertise should be taken for the benefit of PU.





Later on, suggestions were taken from senior officials and the faculty members present in the meeting. Prof. Ashish Jain, Director, IQAC asked for all the information for the forthcoming NAAC visit.





Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations(DAR), PU informed that they are developing a website which will have exhaustive database of PU Alumni. She also shared that the office of Alumni Relations is offering small research projects for Social Science and Science Departments.





Prof. Anju Suri, Dean International Students, Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Director, CIL, and various other faculty members gave their fruitful suggestions on various aspects of improvements in the University.















