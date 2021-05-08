PU to Close AC Joshi Library

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In pursuance to the order of UT Administration dated 7 May 2021, issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Panjab University today convened a meeting under the Chairmanship of Prof. V.R.Sinha, Dean of University Instructions, in the presence of CA Vikram Nayyar, officiating Registrar, Dr. Jagat Bushan, Controller of Examination, Prof. S.K.Tomar, Dean Student Welfare(Men), Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, Dean Student Welfare(Women), Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Dean College Development Council, Prof. Devinder Singh, Secretary to Vice Chancellor and Prof. Naval Kishore, Department of Geology.

The committee has recommended to close all the physical facilities /services of Panjab University which includes AC Joshi Library, Departmental Libraries, Laboratories, Swimming Pool, Play grounds etc till 31st May, 2021. However, the online teaching shall continue with staggered presence of staff as already notified by the University.



Further , in the interest of health and safety of students and also to ensure that the PU hostel residents are not exposed to the highly infectious virus in the prevailing alarming conditions of pandemic, the committee decided that all the students shall be requested to return safely to their homes and families. PU authorities shall seek assistance of UT Administration for the safe departure of students.

