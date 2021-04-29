PU Shortly Starting Remote Login to approx 15000 users of PU Library

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University, Chandigarh will be providing 'Remote Login' to approx.. 15000 users of the University in a week's time, shared Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU today during online meeting of Chairpersons/Directors/Coordinators of all teaching departments/Centres/ Institutes and PU Regional Centres.

Dr. Jivesh Bansal, University Librarian further elaborated that the 'Single Window Search' will be an added feature of the Panjab University e-Library supported by Knimbus. The free cloud space will be available on PU e-Library where teachers can upload their lecture videos and other reading material for students. PU E-Library will provide access to 15000 plus e-journals, several thousand e-books, databases, etc. The Catalogue of the Library can also be searched through this Electronic Library. This facility is going to be a milestone for students in the Covid Era. He informed that Panjab University had set up off-campus accessibility of its e-resources last year and provided the facility to faculty only. From this year, PU is extending this facility to all the registered research scholars and students of Panjab University,he added.

PU VC appreciated the efforts put in by all the Chairpersons in this tough time of Covid pandemic by taking online classes. He urged them to launch mentorship drives for the students who are going through times sitting at home from last one year. He asked them to organize wellness programmes which could cover their mental health issues apart from academic issues. It is the need of the hour to mentor them in this difficult situation of ongoing pandemic. PU VC advised to chalk out a plan well in advance for the summer programme as well, apart from organizing webinars with International University with whom PU has MoUs.

Prof. V.R.Sinha, Dean of University Instructions, urged the Chairpersons to organize student oriented activities to keep them in good spirit and asked them to encourage their staff to join informative lectures. He urged them to furnish timely information with respect to academic activities.

Prof. Anju Suri, Dean, International Students urged all to plan for celebrating 75th year of Indian Independence which will continue till the year 2023. She urged all to send proposals for starting short term online courses.

Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations also gave a detailed account of various activities held by their department.

Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, PU informed that people having Covid symptoms should stay at home and avoid visiting the health centre. They should opt for tele-consultations on the numbers already issued and available on the website. She also informed that RTPCR test can be arranged for all PU research scholars through UT Health Department.