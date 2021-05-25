PU: Humour is a tax-free tonic amidst stress, strain and strife

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Humour is a tax-free tonic amidst stress, strain and strife with its evergreen impact on one's mind, says Dr. Ali Abbas, Coordinator of the department of Urdu, Panjab University, Chandigarh while speaking at the 5th Online meeting of Bazm-e-Adab organised by the department. He said that humour created by a satire either in verse or prose was for the enjoyment of all. Literature of all the known languages had produced grant satire and satire and satirists whose very mention was able enough to bring a cheerful smile on the lips of all. Sometimes tactfully arranged words can clinch the desired results without firing a bullet or resorting to agitations,Dr. Ali Abbas added.

In her presidential remarks Prof. (Retd.) Rehana Parveen, highlighted the all-important role played by satires in the development, spread and popularisation of Urdu literature and language in India and abroad.

Mr Papu Ram, a research scholar of the department of Urdu presented his paper on the topic "Satires in the modern Urdu literature" elaborating the age old traditions of satires in Urdu literature and further enriched by Mirza Ghalib, Rattanlal Sarshar, Mohamad Azad, Patras Bukhari, Kanhayalal kapur, Patras Bukhari, Yusuf Nazim, Mujtaba Husain and others.



