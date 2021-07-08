PU: Centre for Social Work visits Vaccination Centre

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): A team of research scholars and students alongwith their Chairperson from Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, Chandigarh today visited the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector- 47, Chandigarh for an orientation about the Covid-19 vaccination drive managed through Public participation under the stewardship of the local area councillor.

Davesh Moudgil, Ex-Mayor and councillor from the same area welcomed the team and briefed about the mechanism used by their volunteers for the smooth functioning of the program. He shared how meticulously the team of fifteen volunteers is managing the vaccination campaign at their own starting from online registration, issuing of token, maintaining physical distancing etc. He also shared the importance of public participation in achieving 100% vaccination.

Dr Pardeep Singh, Medical Officer, also interacted with the students and clarified all the myths and misconceptions related to COVID-19 Vaccination. He urged the students to come forward and join hands with them to ensure maximum coverage. During the interaction the students asked questions like Which medicine they should opt for the Vaccination? What is the significance of two doses? Why we have to take a gap of number of days between the two doses? Why is it necessary to get yourself vaccinated? He answered all these and related queries of the students very patiently.









Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work thanked the Ex- Mayor, the Medical and para- medical staff and especially the community volunteers who have come forward in favor of this great initiative. He also urged the team of students to act as a catalyst in motivating the general public to go for vaccination as early as possible. He also urged his students to ensure all elderly and people with disabilities should be vaccinated in their vicinity. He also shared the importance of youth participation in such campaigns.



