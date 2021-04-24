PU Celebrates World Book And Copyright Day By Launching Two Books By Its Alumni

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day, Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) organised an online event to launch two books named, "12 sweet & sour years in China" and "Destiny of an Alien Life" written by PU alumni Sh. Alok Joshi and Dr. Jadab Sharma, respectively.

Highlighting the importance and the genesis of World Book and Copyright day, Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations in her welcome address,

expressed that during the last year when most countries have seen periods of confinement and people have had to limit their time spent outside, books have proved to be powerful tools to combat isolation, reinforce ties between people, and expand their horizons, while stimulating the minds and creativity.

Prof. VR Sinha,Dean of University Instructions paid tribute to all the authors who contributed to cultural development and welcomed both the authors of the day. He highlighted that we can remove loneliness from our life by reading books during such a tough time of pandemic. He thanked the esteemed authors for choosing the platform of PUAA to showcase their talent. He beckoned other authors, artists, creative persons to use this platform liberally for mutually synergistic gains as PUAA offers a wide canvas to give wings to their imaginations. He also congratulated PUAA for organising the event and advised to separately hold discussion on issues of infringement, piracy, policy, ethics, and data pertaining to the use of copyright. Prof. Sinha said that today when electronic gadgets affect our minds to the extent that we get bored in a matter of minutes, a good book, which can capture and sustain our interest for a few hours is invaluable. We read and then we grow our minds, our thinking not only becomes critical, we also become open to other viewpoints.

Mr. Alok Joshi, a PU alumnus of Department of English and author of the book, 12 sweet & sour years in China informed the audience about his book. He expressed that in this book he has shared the good and strange experience of his life in China which spans over 12 years, starting near Bejing Olympics and ending just before COVID19. The 9 Chapters book is a non-fiction work and quite relatable for the common people. He also talked about the mindset of Chinese people about Indians in his book. Mr. Joshi took queries from the audience and shared his motivation behind writing this book.

Then, Dr. Jadab Sharma, Faculty, Centre for nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Panjab University who writes with his pen name, Weeping Rose, made the audience aware of his book, Destiny of an Alien Life. He shared his life experiences and informed that this book is a mixture of Science fiction and spirituality. How a group of people met at a strange place and how they survived in those conditions. He expressed that in the initial 3-4 chapters he has tried to build up the plot and in the later chapters, he has given his experiences. He urged the audience to read the book and give their honest opinion. It was followed by some enthusiastic comments and questions from the audience.

Chief guest Prof. VR Sinha released both the books and thanked both the authors. Prof. Anupama Sharma, presented the vote of thanks and concluded the meeting.